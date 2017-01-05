York Valley Bridge expected to be completed before due dateGIS - Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 at 11:39 AM
Hon Parliamentary Representative for the St. Joseph constituency, Kelver Darroux is pleased with the ongoing work at the York Valley bridge.
During a press conference on Friday, January 6th, Hon Darroux revealed that the bridge is anticipated to be completed before the allotted completion date.
“Work on that bridge is now progressing at an advanced stage, that is to say most of the major foundational works have been completed and we anticipate that that project will be completed before the year that was given for completion date,” he informed.
Government is also giving a monetary compensation to Layou farmers who are temporarily inconvenienced during work on the bridge.
Hon Darroux indicated that a cheque of $57,000 has been presented to the St. Joseph village council and farmers are receiving $500.00 each for income support.
Hon Darroux thanked the People’s Republic of China, as Chinese firm, China Railways Cooperative is reconstructing the bridge at an estimated cost of EC$11m which is funded by Government of the PRC.
