Thursday, May 31st, 2018
Deputy Prime Minister Reginald Austrie has said the Yorke Valley Bridge in Layou is one of the first major pieces of infrastructure that has been tested for resilience since it withstood Hurricane Maria which devastated the island last year.
The close to $11-million Bridge, which is nearing completion, is a grant from the People’s Republic of China.
Austrie made the comment during a Cabinet site visit to the bridge, locally known as the Gleau Chaud Bridge, on Wednesday.
“That bridge started in 2016 and was supposed to be completed the same month when Maria hit,” he said. “It withstood Hurricane Maria so it has demonstrated its resilience, it wasn’t even completed yet so we can say that one of the first major pieces of infrastructure that has been tested for resilience is the Yorke Valley Bridge.”
According to Austrie the government appreciates the importance of that bridge not only for the farmers access in the area but also for linking other sections of the island and creating an alternative route.
“It is a demonstration of friendship, it’s another project completed and as we have it now within a week or so the Chinese engineers will test the resilience of the bridge to ensure that everything is done according to specs and very shortly the bridge will be handed over to the people and the government of Dominica,” he stated.
He said both local as well as Chinese engineers are very satisfied with the bridge and has given the assurance that “it can withstand another Maria if it has to, God forbid.”
“We are very satisfied as a government that we got a top quality job, a good finish and we believe that it is a project that will remain,” he noted.
Meantime, Chinese Ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Lu Kun said the construction of the Bridge is a very important project for Dominica.
“This Bridge is a very important bridge in Dominica,” he stated. “The construction company of this bridge is from China and this company is a very high quality, very powerful, very big company in China.”
He said most important projects in China are constructed by the company.
“This bridge is half completed, but even at this moment the bridge was not damaged by Hurricane Maria,” Lu Kun said. “It is a climate resilience bridge and I hope that it will beneficial to the transportation between the east and the west in Dominica and also beneficial to the farmers locally.”
He said also that the bridge is part of the friendship between Dominica and the People’s Republic of China.
The original Yorke Valley Bridge was severely damaged during the collapse of the Mattieu Dam in July 2011.
Dominica need bridges that can open and close, The Chinese self should know better they always building them, the bridges that go up and down for boats to pass, when storm time come just push a button and the bridges go up and give the river, trees and debris space to pass.
Star you making too much sense to these people. I would also add we should look into arched bridges which are structurally stronger and allow more range in flood stage. In flood stage any obstruction causes more turbulence which accelerates erosion and obstruction will cause water flood elsewhere form new channels. We don’t learn and hate innovation and change even if the same ole thing gets us killed.
looks good but they have committed the 2 fatal flaws that is always being repeated in Dominica time and time again when building bridges especially in Dominica.
1 they put 2 piers in the centre of the river. Dominican rivers tend to bring down the biggest trees and they get stuck up on the piers causing a blockage and sending the water over the bridge . also these piers can be undermined and collapse
2 the bridge footings are built directly on the edge of the rivers which means during flood conditions the river water is running directly against the footings allowing the river to undermine them as happened on the ec loblack bridge and the lower layou river bridge and facilitate a collapse
Dominican rivers are not that wide and can be spanned by a single span bridge hence no piers in the middle of the river bed and also your bridge footings should be built a reasonable distance away from the river edge so that way the river cannot undermine the footings