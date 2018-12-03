Ecumenical Service forms part of Public Service Day observancePublic service press release - Monday, December 3rd, 2018 at 8:11 AM
Public Service Day, an initiative first conceptualized in 1999, is celebrated biannually within the Public Service and has served as an avenue to promote comradery, social interaction, boost employee morale, and award and recognize Public Officers for their accomplishments throughout the years.
This year’s celebrations were officially launched on June 22, 2018 at the Goodwill Parish Hall and marked the start of the 2018 Public Service Day Calendar of events.
Knowing the importance of inviting the Lord into all engagements and how pivotal his presence is to the success of any endeavor, as is customary, an Ecumenical Service is carded for Monday December, 3, 2018 at the Public Service Union Hall on Valley Road from 9:00am.
The Service will be moderated by Mrs. Lydia Capitolin-Toussaint, Administrative Officer of the Establishment Personnel and Training Department and will commence with an Opening Prayer by Reverend Morna Christmas-Frazer, Minister of the Bethesda Methodist Church. Praise and Worship will be led by Deacon Jeffers Paul and supported by the Public Service Choir. There will also be a special Dance Solo performed by Alana Sabroache, Library Technician of the Ministry of Education. The Sermon and final blessing will be presented by Pastor Dave Serrant, of the Deliverance Baptiste Church in Goodwill.
Public Officers from various Ministries and Departments will offer up Prayers of Intercession, Supplication and Bidding in the following areas: Food Security, Agriculture and Fisheries, Health and Better Quality of Life and Emotional and Physiological Welfare of our People, the Youth and Children of our Nation, Leaders: Prime Minister and Cabinet, Opposition Leader and all Parliamentary Representatives, Small Business Entrepreneurs and all those who invest in our Country, Public Officers across Dominica and those serving in other countries, Safety and
Security of our People, Adequate and Secure Housing an Infrastructure.
With the greatest respect I do not believe that we should mix public service with religion. Public servants are free to follow any religion they wish, or none at all but in a private capacity.I get a feeling that this was sanctioned, if not orchestrated by their employer, the government. No pressure should be exerted by government for their employees to participate in a religious service, regardless of the denomination chosen to perform this ceremony. It is wrong and divisive.