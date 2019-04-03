Education Official challenges parents and children to be responsible

Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, Melena Fontaine believes that parents have a responsibility to ensure that their children’s basic survival and development needs are met.

She made that statement while addressing the launching ceremony of the 50 More Youth Summit 2019 held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Monday.

She said parents are the first socializing agent for their children and the school actually comes after.

“To break it down simply, parents must ensure that their children are fed, sheltered, clothed and allowed the opportunities to meet their development milestone,” Fontaine stated. “Parents also have the responsibility to ensure that their children attend school regularly, not drop out from school or attend school when they want.”

She questioned whether parents show sufficient interest in their children’s school activities.

“Do parents check in with their children teachers? Is there a way they can do that?” She asked. “At the end of the day do they discuss what went on at school for the day? Do they ask to see their children workbook?”

Fontaine also spoke to the student’s responsibility in building self.

“Ask yourself two questions, who am I and where am I going?” she said.

She told the students that life is about choices, “and irrespective of what challenges life throws at you, it always ends up with a choice.”

The Chief Education Officer encouraged students to be advocates and leaders within their school and identified some youth-related issues highlighted in the news and on social media that need to be addressed.

“You hear of violence, of drugs, of different types of abuse, of bullying, even abduction,” Fontaine pointed out. “Should we be concerned? Yes. Should we remain silent and inactive? No.”

She added, “How can you, potential youth ambassadors help to address these issues plaguing young people as yourself? How can you advocate for change, so that we hear less of those negative issues and more of the positive ones.”

Pointing out that her intention was not to provide answers but to give cause for reflection, Fontaine raised the question of accountability.

“For example, are parents doing enough to keep their children safe? Are we within the school system doing enough to keep our students safe? What can be done differently, how can we empower our student to take responsibility for their action?”

One can only arrive at solutions after the issues at hand are examined, Fontaine declared.