1,010 students to sit Grade Six National AssessmentDominica News Online - Monday, May 22nd, 2017 at 10:20 AM
Roseau, Dominica –May 22, 2017…The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development will, this week, administer the annual Grade Six National Assessment (G6NA).
1,010 students, 479 girls and 531 boys, are set to write the exams on Thursday, May 25 and Friday May 26. This number represents a slight decrease, (6 %), from last year when 1080 students sat the exam.
The majority of the candidates attend schools in the Western District (547), while the others are from the Eastern (127), Southern (189) and the Northern (237) Districts.
The examinations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 am, with an assembly at 7:45, at 53 centers around the island and will be supervised by over one hundred (100) teachers.
On day one (1), students will be tested on Language Arts and Social Studies, while on day two (2), Mathematics and Science will be administered. With the exception of Language Arts, all exams will be single multiple-choice papers. The Language Arts examination will consist of two (2) components; a sixty (60) item multiple choice paper and a composition paper.
The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development solicits the assistance of all parents and requests that they DO NOT remain on the compound of any testing center while the examinations are in progress. Additionally, it is advised that parents allow their children some time to relax on the few days leading up to the examinations.
The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development wishes every student success in the upcoming Grade Six (6) National Assessment.
I continue to maintain that this type of testing – tests that put pressure on a child as from the age of nine – ranks as a form of child abuse and all the more so due to success being linked to the indirect monetary rewards of scholarships and bursaries.
Furthermore, the tests do not assess a child’s creative ability. At least 30% of children are creatively, rather than academically inclined. At this point in time Dominica is in desperate need of creative minds: minds that should not be relegated at that tender age.