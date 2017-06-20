The National Youth Council (NYC) of Dominica will be hosting its 12th annual National Youth Awards this weekend.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 24th, 2017 at the Dominica State College Auditorium.

President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit are expected to attend.

The Minister for Youth, Sports and Constituency Employment, Justina Charles will be giving the feature address, and also special remarks will come from the President of the NYC, Senator Jaisiah Benoit.

The main objective of the National Youth Council is the empowerment of youth and youth advocacy and the National Youth Awards is another avenue in which the Council is able to highlight the achievement of our Dominican youth.

According to Communications Officer of the Council, Paul Baron, logistics are being organized and loose ends are being tied in preparation for the event.

“We have been entertaining the nomination process which has ended, in fact, the judges have met and clarified and determined the successful candidates,” he said.

It is the wish of the Council, as stated by Baron, that the public, particularly young persons, to come out and show support to this just cause as the Youth Council seeks to empower the youth.

“The National Youth Council provides an excellent opportunity to empower young persons, to recognize their efforts in their communities, in their families, in their country. It is an event solely developed for young persons by young persons, and as such we really want to encourage their participation,” he said.

The council is also working closely with the District Youth Development Officers who are putting together services such as transportation to and from the event.