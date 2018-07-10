On Friday, July 6th, 15 students graduated from the Nu Age Wellness Center Phlebotomy course.

All students achieved a mark of over 70% and the Valedictorian was Tahira Blanchard who scored 101%.

She and Alina Mills received awards for most industrious students.

It is important to note that Mills scored 98%.

Students are eligible to sit the ASCP International certification exam and can go on to work locally, regionally and internationally.

Dr. Peter Ducreay, the program director reminded the graduates that there are opportunities for all and that since they prepared well, they will do well.

Phlebotomy is the science of blood collection that is done by cutting or

puncturing a vein (Venipuncture) and the collection of non-blood specimens.