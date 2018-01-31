Applications for 2018 Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships, Commonwealth PhD Scholarships, and Commonwealth Split-site Scholarships are now open for candidates from low and middle-income countries.

Funded by the Department for International Development (DFID), these scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK. These scholarships are offered under six themes:

Science and technology for development

Strengthening health systems and capacity

Promoting global prosperity

Strengthening global peace, security and governance

Strengthening resilience and response to crises

Access, inclusion and opportunity

The deadline for applications for Commonwealth Master’s and PhD Scholarships is 22 February 2018. The deadline for applications for Commonwealth Split-site Scholarships is 15 February 2018.

In Dominica, applications should be submitted to the Ministry of Education no later than February 16, 2018.

Full information about these scholarships – including eligibility criteria and how to apply – is available on the CSC website. Any queries about applying should sent to the CSC: Contact us