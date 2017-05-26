Over 60 students of the Universal Martial Arts Robin Ryu Academy have advanced to the next level after taking their martial arts exams.

According to a release, the activity occurred on the 19th and 20th of May 2017.

“Everyone passed and I am so proud of all the students,” Dominican Martial Artist Shihan Shannah Robin said. “I want to say special thanks to the parents of the Universal Martial Arts Academy for their constant support and their seriousness that they have made in their children development.”

Robin went on to say that as the founder and owner of the Universal Martial Arts Robin Ryu Academy, “I must say I was impressed with the overall performance of the students.”

He revealed that on Thursday 1st of June 2017 the academy will celebrate its second anniversary as an independent martial arts system, “that belong to us Dominicans with an international standard.”

Robin said the students will receive their new belt on that day to celebrate the academy’s greatness and independence.