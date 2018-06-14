The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development will administer the annual Grade Six National Assessment (G6NA) on Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15, 2018.

This year, 965 students, 475 girls, and 490 boys are set to write the exams.

This number represents a 4% decrease from last year when 1010 students sat the exams.

The examinations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. with an assembly at 7:45 at 52 centers around the island.

On day one, students will be tested in Language Arts and Social Studies, while on day two; Mathematics and Science will be administered.

With the exception of Language Arts, all exams will be single multiple-choice papers.

The Language Arts examination will consist of two (2) components; a sixty (60) item multiple-choice paper and a composition paper.

The G6NA was pushed back by two weeks in an effort to help facilitate schools which lost instructional time as a result of the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development advises parents that they are not allowed at testing centers while the examinations are in progress.