The Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development has advised that ALL students of the Dominica Grammar School are to report to school on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. This includes students from forms 1 & 2.

Since the passage of Hurricane Maria, the Dominica Grammar School has operated on a shift system with the Goodwill Secondary School and accommodated students from forms 3-5.

Students must wear khaki skirts or pants with plain t-shirts and school shoes and socks.

The school is now ready to accommodate its full student population. Students are asked to report for classes beginning at 8:00 a.m.