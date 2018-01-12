All DGS students asked to report to school on TuesdayDominica News Online - Friday, January 12th, 2018 at 12:54 PM
The Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development has advised that ALL students of the Dominica Grammar School are to report to school on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. This includes students from forms 1 & 2.
Since the passage of Hurricane Maria, the Dominica Grammar School has operated on a shift system with the Goodwill Secondary School and accommodated students from forms 3-5.
Students must wear khaki skirts or pants with plain t-shirts and school shoes and socks.
The school is now ready to accommodate its full student population. Students are asked to report for classes beginning at 8:00 a.m.
