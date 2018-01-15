All schools across the island have reopened after Hurricane Maria, except the Trafalgar Primary School, Chief Education Officer Melena Fontaine has said.

She stated that one family is still using the school as a shelter but she hopes it reopens by this week.

“We are looking forward to Trafalgar students starting next week otherwise we will have to look for an alternative for them,” she said on Friday last week.

Last week the Ministry of Education announced that all students of the Dominica Grammar School (DGS) are to report to school on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. This includes students from forms 1 & 2.

Fontaine said right now contractors are working to complete a group of buildings for those using the DGS as a shelter.

“If we can get that completed hopefully by the end of this week then we will have enough space to bring in our first and second formers of the Dominica Grammar School,” she stated.