Boys in Dominica need mentors Catherine Daniel saysDominica News Online - Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 at 12:26 PM
With girls continuing to outperform boys in the Grade Six National Assessment Exams, acting education minister, Catherine Daniel, has made an appeal for mentors to come forward to assist boys on the island.
“Our boys need mentors, and I believe they can find positive influences starting in the home, church, community groups, and certainly in the schools to help boost achievement levels,” she said.
The results of the Exams were released on Monday and only one boy, Deleon Fontaine of the Temple SDA Primary, made it to the top five level of achievers.
Speaking at a press conference when the results were made public, Daniel stated that over the years, statistics have shown that girls always outperform their male counterparts at an average of five percent.
“This is a persistent statistic over the years. While we continue to seek ways to raise the standard of achievement or both genders, at the ministerial level, I implore every education stakeholder to assist us in that regard,” she said.
She stressed that male students must not be “left behind” but rather all Dominicans must look at how the society engages them and responds to their needs.
Meanwhile, Daniel pointed to the importance of reading as it relates to the Exams, describing it as a “fundamental in every subject,”
She encouraged parents in the home to encourage their children to read as much as possible because the level of reading reflects in the results of the National Assessments.
“Parents and other family members are encouraged to do their part to prepare the students for long term academic success. We may say here that not all can read, not all parents have the ability, but by just showing the interest, just being there, just listening, just opening a book with your child, all these are activities which will help the children engage successful reading,” she said.
She encouraged parents to expose their children to books or allowing them to chose a book over the television or other forms of entertainment.
According to her, there must be an urge to recommit to raising reading levels in the classroom and more so to “engendering an early love for reading in the home.”
She added that a training session was done with over 70 teachers in order to enhance their teaching ability to an effective level for students with different needs.
“All of this is an effort to increase the performance of our primary school students in literacy so that they are fully prepared to tackle the work at the secondary school because the transition is not an easy one,” she said.
“Parents and other family members are encouraged to do their part to prepare the students for long term academic success.”
But at least 30% of students are creatively, rather than academically inclined. For the most part our educational system ignores this pool of talent. You can add to that up to 15% that are gifted with dyslexia.
You guys were all “Woman time” and “Girl power” and then your looking at boys, males, who were overlooked… like they should have done better?
Gender, race… its all the same… The US got you all good. The eastern side of the world does not check these things.
Right now, if a woman hits a man and police reach on the scene… guess what, they might shoot him… cause he wrong for being a man, in confrontation with a woman.
No questions are asked as to who was wrong, who hit 1st, nothing…
Mrs Daniel I cannot agree with you more. Some of the parents also need to snap to reality. They are the first examples to thier kids. I have noticed the trend for some time. Great to see our young ladies holding the fort.
FINALLY!!!!!!!! an acknowledgement from the Heads of STATE!. Our young boys and men are so disenfranchised! from young many have been raised to only pull up on the block of ride a scooter or a bike and aspire no higher than the gold chain and baby daddy status. Our young men need to taught how to be gentlemen. need to be taught to be hard working and to have integrity. to learn that their words and actions have consequences and that their should protect the lesser sex while respecting their fellow man. and the list goes on. too much emphasis is placed on women so much that our young boys dont even try anymore. they sit back and let their wives or girl friends be the bread winners.
Catherine is right here..deadbeat dads are to share the blame.
Good for nothing moms too…
I think it’s incorrect to point fingers af the dads alone; there are deadbeat mothers too. We should discuss how we can identify a supply of positive male role models that will guide these young men.
My mom rang this in our head as kids – “you make children; you don’t make their minds”