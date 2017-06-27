With girls continuing to outperform boys in the Grade Six National Assessment Exams, acting education minister, Catherine Daniel, has made an appeal for mentors to come forward to assist boys on the island.

“Our boys need mentors, and I believe they can find positive influences starting in the home, church, community groups, and certainly in the schools to help boost achievement levels,” she said.

The results of the Exams were released on Monday and only one boy, Deleon Fontaine of the Temple SDA Primary, made it to the top five level of achievers.

Speaking at a press conference when the results were made public, Daniel stated that over the years, statistics have shown that girls always outperform their male counterparts at an average of five percent.

“This is a persistent statistic over the years. While we continue to seek ways to raise the standard of achievement or both genders, at the ministerial level, I implore every education stakeholder to assist us in that regard,” she said.

She stressed that male students must not be “left behind” but rather all Dominicans must look at how the society engages them and responds to their needs.

Meanwhile, Daniel pointed to the importance of reading as it relates to the Exams, describing it as a “fundamental in every subject,”

She encouraged parents in the home to encourage their children to read as much as possible because the level of reading reflects in the results of the National Assessments.

“Parents and other family members are encouraged to do their part to prepare the students for long term academic success. We may say here that not all can read, not all parents have the ability, but by just showing the interest, just being there, just listening, just opening a book with your child, all these are activities which will help the children engage successful reading,” she said.

She encouraged parents to expose their children to books or allowing them to chose a book over the television or other forms of entertainment.

According to her, there must be an urge to recommit to raising reading levels in the classroom and more so to “engendering an early love for reading in the home.”

She added that a training session was done with over 70 teachers in order to enhance their teaching ability to an effective level for students with different needs.

“All of this is an effort to increase the performance of our primary school students in literacy so that they are fully prepared to tackle the work at the secondary school because the transition is not an easy one,” she said.