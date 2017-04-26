Roseau, Dominica, 20th of April 2017– Students of the Colihaut, Bioche and Dublanc communitites have returned to school refreshed from an exciting Easter camp hosted by the Kachibona Academy and supported by CIBC FirstCaribbean.

The programme was geared at teaching children financial literacy skills under the theme “Money–In-Action”. Young participants ranging from ages 9 to 13 strengthened their money management and social skills as well.

Platinum Sponsor, CIBC FirstCaribbean was thrilled to collaborate with the academy and support their initiatives.

Country Manager for CIBC FirstCaribbean in Dominica, Stephen Lander, noted that the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, which manages the bank’s community outreach programme has established a number of areas of interest into which camps such as this squarely fall. “We support young people and their education, so we are happy to support projects such as this camp. We hope that with the knowledge gained from this camp, these young people will go on to be financially responsible contributors to society.”

The camp which was held from April 18th to 21st, 2017 is the second of its kind in the community and was spearheaded by Phyllis Baron. The camp climaxed with what is referred to as a “Buiz Town”.

This is where Kachibona Academy partnered with Junior Achievement Dominica which had the children engage in some of the essential activities which would need to take place if they are interested in setting up their own business. This included the registration of their business, seeking start-up capital from a financial institution and saving for the future and for business expansion.