Roseau, Dominica – July 16th, 2018– Since its adoption of the Roseau Primary School in 2011, Flow Dominica has maintained a solid relationship with the school.

Flow vowed to be a catalyst in helping change the stigma of underperformance which was previously labelled on the school.

The Company continues its thrust to deliver on one of our core values of transforming lives and have been working with the Ministry of Education and the school alike in lifting the school’s profile and image.

Just recently, Flow’s General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste announced a US$45,000 investment towards the refurbishment of the school’s computer lab in the new school year.

The funds made available through the Cable & Wireless Foundation will see the computer lab outfitted with a full complement of desktop computers, projector screen, printer, flat screen and the best network connectivity.

In addition to the support provided over the years, Flow has played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the school’s graduation and prize giving ceremony.

This year the graduation ceremony, held under the theme ‘Holding Fast to Our Dreams in the Midst of Challenges’, celebrated the attainment of a two-scholarship and two- bursary win for the school.

Jevaughn Guiste and Tabitha Valerie emerged as the top scholars, while Saiel Simon and Dameon Guiste were announced as the bursars.

Jevaughn Guiste was the recipient of the Flow General Manager’s award with the inscription, ‘The General Managers Award to Jevaughn Guiste, the most outstanding student 2018, for Academic Excellence & School Spirit’.

Guiste was also awarded a five hundred dollar cash scholarship from Flow to help defer some the costs associated with his preparation for secondary school in September. All of the top four successful National Assessment candidates received handset gifts compliments Flow.

Immediate past principal and recently appointed General Secretary of UNESCO in Dominica, Gretta Roberts was invited to deliver the feature address at the school’s graduation ceremony. Miss Roberts skilfully applied the use of real life stories to relay her message of hope and inspiration to the graduates.

Ms. Roberts who proudly pronounced her confidence in the students, posed a series of thought provoking questions to the graduating class focused on their dreams and future aspirations.

The former principal used the life example of American politician, author, and former neurosurgeon, Ben Carson to remind students that life will present challenges, but assured them that failure is something that you can always expect, but subsequently reminded the class that “A winner is a dreamer who never gives up”.

Roberts also urged the graduates to believe in themselves and further admonished them to be determined to succeed no matter what obstacles may confront them.

“You can do it… you have everything within you to succeed. Go out and shine. Show the world who you are but better yet, let the world know ‘who’ you are; a child of the most-high God, and never give up. Hold on to your dreams, the world is your stage, create something that others are willing to follow”, stated former Principal Gretta Roberts.

Flow congratulates the 2018 graduates of the Roseau Primary School and wish them success as they take the plunge to higher education.