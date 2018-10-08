Roseau, Dominica October 8th, 2018 – As Dominica continues to respond to the active 2018 hurricane season including the passage of recent storm, TS Kirk, Flow, today announced an injection of $EC1.2M from the Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation, towards hurricane recovery programs on the island.

Specifically, the Foundation will support three major projects on the island and donated EC $540,000 to the Government of Dominica to fund the rebuilding of the island’s lone public library which was totally destroyed by last year’s hurricane. An equal amount was contributed to the organisation, All Hands & Hearts – Smart Response to help to rebuild and refurbish two primary schools, while EC$120,000 was donated to Flow’s adopted school, Roseau Primary.

All Hands & Hearts – Smart Response is an agency which supports the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters. To date, volunteers from the organisation have completed work on the Paix Bouche Primary & Pre-School enabling the principal, teachers and students to return in time for the start of the new school year. Work is currently ongoing on the Morne Prosper Primary School.

Ellie Griffies Weld, Partnership Manager, All Hands and Hearts – Smart Response, says the organization is incredibly grateful for the generous donation from the Cable & Wireless Foundation to the work of All Hands & Hearts in Dominica. “Their contribution has not only helped us to rebuild the Paix Bouche Primary School, but is also supporting us in our second project of rebuilding Morne Prosper Primary and Pre-School. Both of these schools have been designed and constructed using Build Back Better techniques, to ensure that they are resistant against future disasters, and will provide a safe and resilient learning environment for students, as well as serving as hurricane shelters for the wider community”.

At the Roseau Primary school, funding will be used to facilitate the advancement of the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) program at the school through the furnishing of the schools Computer Lab. This will include the full complement of Computers, installation of Projector & Screen, Television Flat screens, and multi-functional Printer.

General Manager at Flow, Jeffrey Baptiste says, “we at Flow and our regional foundation, The Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation, are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to the Caribbean, and in particular markets affected by the 2017 Hurricanes including Dominica”. According to Baptiste the Company has been focusing on both humanitarian efforts as well as restoring services to help restore a state of normalcy following one of the worst hurricanes to impact Dominica”.

It’s been one year since Hurricane Maria and Flow has restored its mobile network including the launch of 4G LTE.

Restoration work is ongoing as the company is now rolling-out its Fibre to the Home Network and is preparing to launch IPTV early October.