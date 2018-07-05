Although he is “very excited and very happy” about placing 3rd in the Grade Six National Assessment (G6NA), Cadel Casimir, said he was surprised at the results.

Casimir, 11, from the Grand Bay Primary School, spoke to DNO about his achievement on Thursday.

“I was surprised because, I was praying for it, but didn’t think that it would happen,” he explained.

In preparation for the exams, he said he studied a lot using a “study schedule.”

“I have a study schedule. When I got home, I relaxed. After I ate my food I go to study,” he said. “When I am done, I took a shower, relaxed again then went back to study my books.”

It was not always easy for him, especially after Hurricane Mara when he had to use solar lights to study.

His mentioned that choices of high schools are Pierre Charles Secondary School or St Mary’s Academy (SMA).

Casimir stated that he plans to be a Lawyer when he grows up.

He had some advice for students when studying for the exams.

“Study, do past papers and most of all pray and trust in God because without God you will not be able to succeed,” he pointed out.

Meantime, his mother Marcia Defoe described Casimir as a “dedicated child, hardworking, somebody who doesn’t give up.”

“He is always ready to learn,” she remarked. “He is not somebody like if you teach him and he doesn’t understand, he will leave it as that, he will fight until he gets it.”

Defoe said although she expected him to receive a scholarship, the results still came as a shock

“I am thankful to God,” she said.