Over $40,000 has been spent to refurbish the library, computer lab and assist with the school feeding programme at the Campbell Primary School.

This initiative was undertaken by the Rotary Club of Dominica in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ottawa South and the Ministry of Education.

Incoming Assistant Governor of Rotary Club of Dominica Marvlyn Birmingham said this initiative forms part of the club’s post-Tropical Storm Erika humanitarian projects.

“This project has been in the making since 2015,” she said.

Birmingham stated that following Tropical Storm Erika a landslide occurred directly behind of the school and in the initial phases, the Rotary Club had plans to construct a retaining wall to further secure the premises.

“However upon reflection and discussion with the school principal, the teachers and the education officer, a different set of priorities came out. They pointed out to us that this retaining wall that we are thinking of will be best handled by central government but instead we should look at the learning environment,” she said.

She stated that for the computer lab the club purchased six brand new desktop computers, five computer tables and chairs, one printer, an LCD projector and a movable screen.

She added that the club also repainted the walls, had electrical installation and replaced the floor tiles.

Birmingham then pointed out that in the reading room, although space was limited that club still went ahead with the project.

“Reading has to be fun and we need to encourage reading and there is nothing that says reading has to be undertaken sitting on a chair. I think most of us if we are reading something and enjoying the book we prefer to lay down,” she said.

She informed that the reading room was equipped with a rug and pillows so children can lay down and read, the walls were painted, new book shelves built and reading books were purchased.

In addition, Birmingham added that the club also assisted with the school’s ongoing school feeding programme.

“The fourth component of the project was related to support of the school feeding programme…there is an existing school feeding programme which is great however one of the things we recognize the students sat in their classrooms to eat so we did provide some outdoor furniture,” said Birmingham. “It is our expectation the community, parents, teachers and most importantly the students take good care of the resources that have been provided for the school.”