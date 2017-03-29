The East Dominica Children’s Federation in partnership with I have a Right Foundation and the Youth Volunteers Network extends a Heartfelt Thank You to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) for their support towards the successful Launch of the First Annual National Youth Empowerment Symposium in Dominica.

Non-Governmental Organizations and the Civil Society Organizations are integral to the fabric of good governance within any society. We extend special thank you to the Ministry of Education, UNICEF Eastern Caribbean, Bureau of Gender Affairs, the Dominica Youth Development Division and Child Abuse Prevention Unit for acknowledging and strengthening the impact of this initiative.

Thank you for your support in making this inaugural National Youth Empowerment Symposium a reality. Partnership is not just the lending of funds and materials but the sharing of ideas and building of relationships. To our current and future partners, we endeavor to dig alongside you in the trenches to make every National Youth Empowerment Symposium an impactful success.

Violence against children compromises their development and threatens their survival. UNICEF figures put the number of children who suffer from violence every year between 500-million and 1.5 billion. More than one in four girls and one in seven boys experience sexual violence before the age of 18.

This 3-Day National Youth Empowerment Symposium raised awareness on the effects of School-Based Violence, Cyber bullying and other forms of Violence prevalent at Schools.

Students were empowered to play a key role in addressing the issue of School-Based Violence and assist in creating a culture of Peace Building within their Schools and Communities.

Schools will receive ongoing support in the areas of Student Leadership and Empowerment, Student Governance, and Peace Building among other areas.