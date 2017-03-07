The Principal and staff of the Castle Bruce Secondary School congratulate the following students who were awarded “Students of the Month for February:”

As customary, this academic year, the school recognized a student from each of the seventeen (17) classes for his/her sustained excellence during the month, based one (1) or a combination of the following criteria:

– Regularity/Punctuality

– Deportment

– Good Conduct

– Improved Conduct

– Attitude towards study

– Homework

– Diligence/Improved effort

– Commitment

– Sports

– School Spirit/Helpfulness

– Responsibility

– Academic Achievement

– Leadership

– Interpersonal Skills

The “Student of the Month” initiative is in keeping with the school’s motto; Excellence is not an act but a habit; radiate that vision. As part of the acknowledgements, each student was presented to the entire student body, where he/she received a badge (to be worn for the month).

Each student received a letter of commendation addressed to his/her parents/guardians. The Students’ photo was also taken and displayed on a poster at the school.

The Principal and staff continue to commend the parents of the student of the month, for their involvement in their child’s academic journey. CBSS is thankful to the parents for their continued support provided to their children in ensuring high standards of excellence are maintained at the school.