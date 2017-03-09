Young children need help to develop understanding of their feelings and how to react if they feel uncomfortable or threatened. CAP firmly believes that children’s vulnerability will be reduced by raising awareness of families and communities in conjunction with providing children with resources of their own that they can use when they find themselves in a difficult situation.

The Child Assault Prevention Program (CAP) trains children, parents and teachers to recognize and prevent bullying, stranger abduction and an unwanted/inappropriate approach from an adult they know.

This project works closely with Primary School Teachers, Parents and Community Groups in an effort to reduce children’s vulnerability to emotional, physical and sexual assault and thereby creates a more inclusive and supportive school, home and community environment for children.

It teaches children that we all have the right to be safe, strong and free. CAP prepares children to recognize potentially dangerous situations, while teaching practical skills and strategies to face all situations of abuse.

The East Dominica Children’s Federation continues to partner with the Ministry of Education in Dominica, to create a safe and protective school environment for Children through the Child Friendly Schools initiative.

CAP is undertaken in partnership with the International Center for Assault Prevention (ICAP) headquartered in New Jersey (http://www.internationalcap.org), The Ministry of Education and the Government of Canada, through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives through grant funding of over EC $50000.00.

This project follows a successful pilot funded by CFLI, UNICEF and ChildFund in 2015, in which 40 child and social workers were trained to facilitate the project for over 900 participants in two urban Primary Schools in Dominica (Goodwill Primary and Roseau Primary).

Through further support from CFLI in January 2016, CAP extended to six Additional Primary Schools Salybia, Sineku, San Sauveur, Mahaut, Penville, St. Lukes, and the East Federation added five schools to include, Delices, Jones Beau Pierre, Grandfond, Morne Jaune and Castle Bruce Primary later in 2016 reaching over 800 children and 700 parents and teachers.

CAP was first developed in Columbus, Ohio in 1978 in a community where a second grader was raped. The parents of the school join forces with local child protection organizations to create this program focused on reducing children vulnerability to assault and violence through empowerment and age-appropriate information.

It has been described as one of the most comprehensive and innovative prevention programs in the world today. We want every School in Dominica to benefit from this Program.

Over the past weeks, school staff and parents participated in Comprehensive Child Assault Prevention Workshops which provided information on child sexual assault, identification on child assault victims, reporting of abuse, and crisis counseling skills in nine communities. The adults were also reminded that reporting of child abuse is mandatory and they everyone should do whatever is necessary to protect children.

Child Friendly Classroom Workshops commenced on February 20th and run through the second week of March. Through the approval of each individual parent, Children from K – 6 will participate in a combined guided group discussion with a series of role plays focusing on situations children frequently encounter: a child-to-child assault; adult stranger-to child assault; and an assault involving an adult the child knows. The strategies we will focus on are self-assertion, peer support, and telling a trusted adult. This we anticipated will encourage children to report if they are being assaulted and that they have a right to be safe, strong and free for all forms of assault, whether it is a child or an adult.

The success of the CAP project depends on the support of the school community. Because we encourage children to share their experiences and concerns with adults, it is important for parents and school staff to be willing and able to respond to these concerns. Thus far they have support the initiative and we look forward to their continued support.

A number of consultations with children in Dominica have emphasized that the right to children’s security and protection needs enforcement in their homes and in their schools. Due to ongoing advocacy, children themselves, youth, adults, civil society and the public sector are voicing the urgent need to make this a priority. This will include ending corporal punishment in our schools.

The following schools will benefit from the Child Assault Prevention Program in February and March 2017:

1. Light House Christian Academy

2. Atkinson Primary School

3. Concord Primary School

4. Belles Primary School

5. Wills Strathmore Primary School

6. Wesley Primary School

7. Woodford Hill Primary School

8. Calibishie Primary School

9. Temple Seventh Day Primary