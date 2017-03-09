Fourteen Fire Kid Edition tablets and eight commercial-grade fans have been donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints to the Achievement Learning Center of Dominica.

The handing over ceremony was held recently at the Achievement Learning Center, and formed part of the ‘Outreach Program’ of the Learning Center that is geared towards following the footstep of Jesus Christ and they reach out to those in need.

Director of the school Beverly Leblanc expressed her thanks on behalf of the parents and teachers saying that the donations “came in at the right time.”

“Technology is very important in education. Children with special needs learn very well with visual stimulation as well as when they are actively engaged. The aim of the tablets is not to be used in place of teaching time or to play games but to be used to enhance learning experiences through educational applications suitable for the needs of each child. We live in the age of technology and children with special needs do learn better when exposed to technology. The teachers will use the tablets as a form or reinforcement of concepts taught. The teachers will also be given a tablet where they can monitor the progress of the children as well as the activities in which the children are engaged,” she stated.

Coordinator of the Center, Wendy Smith, also expressed joy over receiving the fans saying that the school tends to get “very hot particularly in the afternoon and the children do get uncomfortable.”

She stated that the fans will improve the whole learning environment of the classroom as it will help keep the classrooms cooler and the students more comfortable.

Apart from the tablets and the fans, a student who suffers from disabilities received a wheelchair from the church.

The donation to Abiyah Liverpool was made possible through the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD).

In addressing the small group of parents, and students, President of the local branch of the church, Mr. Steele, said that the church is very happy for the partnership and that this is all part of their mission to “meet the needs of the less fortunate.”

He said they are indeed pleased that their partnership will help the center meet its goals for the students.