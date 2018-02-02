The Convent High School Foundation was launched on Friday to assist in the renovation works of the school.

The Convent High School, which is celebrating its 160th anniversary, suffered severe damage as a result of Hurricane Maria.

Speaking at the anniversary mass at the St Gerald’s Chapel this morning the Principal of the Convent High School Isabella Prentice said that: “Hurricane Maria 18th September 2017 dealt us a severe blow we have been battered and bruised but not out, we were hard hit but standing strong.”

She revealed that the foundation will be spearheaded by past students and current teachers of the school.

“The foundation is spearheaded by Daren Grell, Dr. Schuyler Esprit, Kathy Buffong-Royer, Roxanne Linton, Andra Coipel, Josephine Dublin, Josephine Lewis, Joanne Bellot, Pearl Christian, Jennifer White, Rosmund Rolle, Martha Maynard, Kathline Pascal, Lucia Sandy, Jodie Dublin-Dangleben, Leandra Lander, Natasha Nation Andre McCaully, Debra Harris and Ellis Dawton,” Prentice said.

She stated that the funds raised by the foundation will go towards renovating the southern section for the upcoming academic year.

“We need all hands on deck to get involved you can go to the foundation site which has just been set up and working progress its chsfoundation.net,” stated Prentice.

Meantime Prentice has called on the present student body to admire the achievements of past Convent High Schools students.

“As former students, we are all shining examples for you to pattern along just look around and note the many persons that passed through these walls of the iconic institution CHS and seek to emulate their achievements,” she remarked.