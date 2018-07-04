Convent Prep student tops Grade Six Assessment; Dublanc Primary top performing schoolDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 4th, 2018 at 9:24 AM
A student from the Convent Preparatory School has topped this year’s Grade Six Assessment exams.
The Dublanc Primary School has been named as the top performing school in the exams.
The results were announced on Wednesday morning.
Below are the top performers:
Sev McKenzie …..Convent Preparatory School
Malaika Jno Charles….Dublanc Primary School
Cadel Casimir ……Grand Bay Primary School
Kelanda David ……St. Martin Primary School
Chidi Fabien …….St. Martin Primary
Seven students from the Dublanc Primary School sat the exams and six received scholarships or bursaries.
More information coming up.
