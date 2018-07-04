A student from the Convent Preparatory School has topped this year’s Grade Six Assessment exams.

The Dublanc Primary School has been named as the top performing school in the exams.

The results were announced on Wednesday morning.

Below are the top performers:

Sev McKenzie …..Convent Preparatory School

Malaika Jno Charles….Dublanc Primary School

Cadel Casimir ……Grand Bay Primary School

Kelanda David ……St. Martin Primary School

Chidi Fabien …….St. Martin Primary

Seven students from the Dublanc Primary School sat the exams and six received scholarships or bursaries.

More information coming up.