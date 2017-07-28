President of the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT), Celia Nicholas, has made another plea on behalf of the Association to the “powers that be” to reconsider their plans of using a section of the Newtown Primary School as a health center.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the Newtown Primary School’s auditorium will soon be used as the temporary site for the health centre. The original Newtown Health Center was closed in 2016 and reports indicate it was rodent infested.

Nicholas is totally against the idea of using the school, be it “temporary or permanent-temporary” saying that the ‘powers’ should change the location for the project as this is the “honorable thing” to do.

She made her displeasure known at the beginning of the DAT annual Summer Institute on July 17, 2017, and again she repeated it again on Friday, July 28th, at the school, where over fifty teachers received certification in various fields.

“The Dominica Association of Teachers will appreciate the appropriateness and the value of this request, and two quotes come to mind; ‘Penny wise, pound foolish’ and the second one ‘Wisdom denotes the pursuing of the best ends by the best means.’ To those concerned, model strength of character and do the honorable thing, change the location for your intended project,” Nicholas stated.

She added that the Association is no longer certain of the use of the school, and is asking persons directly involved in the project to consider her plea.

“Right now the location that we are in, we are no longer certain about its use. At the opening, I made a plea and I am going to make it again. The Dominica Association of Teachers is once more asking, beseeching the powers that be to reconsider, revisit their choice of this building for the establishment of a health center,” she said.

Nicholas was adamant in her statements saying that she is willing and ready to “take my blows for myself,” especially considering what happened with the delay of the Roseau Boys School.

“Be it temporary or permanent-temporary, I make no bones about it. Chief, do not take blows for me. Mr. (Jerry) Copiel (principal of the Newtown Primary School), do not take blows for me, I can take my blows for myself. Because what we are saying, even if it is temporary, we know what happened in the case of the Roseau Boy School; how long it had to be before it could be occupied,” she added.

She made it known that she was making this appeal on behalf of the Principal, staff and students of the Newtown Primary, and also on behalf of the residents of Newtown.

“So I do this on behalf of the principal, the staff, and students of the Newtown Primary School, and also, the residents of what is described as the maker of football in the Commonwealth of Dominica, this area here is considered the maker of football,” she remarked.