Emerging triumphant over ten other competitors, eight-year-old winner of the DBS/Ministry of Education, Courts-sponsored 10th annual Reading Competition, Kenilee Baron, has described the competition as an “exhilarating experience,” as it was her first time.

Baron, a student of the St. John’s Primary School in Portsmouth, spoke to the media just minutes after being titled the 2017 winner of the competition on Friday, July 7th at the Arawak House of Culture.

“I feel good. It was an exhilarating experience to be able to win the reading competition for my school for the first time,” she said.

She noted that her hard work had truly paid off and she is very happy that she had made her family and school proud.

Baron took home $2,000 in cash as part of her prizes and she intends on saving part of that money for her university education.

“…And I am going to set aside for, I don’t know yet, but soon I will figure out what I will do with the rest,” she stated.

Her mother, Glenda Smith-Baron, shared in her elation at winning the competition saying that she thought her daughter had a “very good chance to win.”

“I thought she had a very good chance to win, but when it actually happened, it still came as a surprise,” she said.

She added that Baron developed a love for reading at the tender age of three, to a point where all she would ask her mother for more books.

“I traveled recently and Kenilee, all she asked me to bring for her was a book, and she has always been like that, always reading and she loves to play. She thinks that life is a big playground, so she loves being a child and she loves to read,” Baron stated.

She formed part of a very supportive team for Baron, a team that enabled her to reach her fullest potential at the show.

Kenilee is said to be a well rounded young girl as she is involved in dancing and music, and according to her mother, this did not deter from her educational goal.

Baron added that this new title “will only propel her to succeed” in her (Baron) future endeavors.

“I hope that God blesses me with long life so I can see where Kenilee goes in life,” she remarked.

At the competition was a tie for the second place position between Noah Sorhaindo of the Pioneer Preparatory School and Joshua Burkhard of the Lighthouse Christian Academy.

Third place went to Khoie Darroux of the Convent Prep.