The Dominica grammar School (DGS) is going an extra mile in celebrations this year as the school commemorate its 124th year of being an established educational institution, and is counted as one of the oldest in Dominica.

Various facilitators including Principal Alicia Jean-Jacques (from 2014), and teachers Aretha Francis and Gezel Mondesire, have organized an entire week of school-based activities that began on Monday January 16th, and will culminate with a grand assembly on Friday January 20th, which will include student exhibition and concert that will be showcased throughout that day.

The exhibition will show off pieces of work done by the students based on the different school departments, including food and nutrition, and English.

DGS students will be given the opportunity to display their talents in various ways including a “Live Museum” where live re-enactments of different literary scenes will be done.

Musical icon Michelle Henderson, a past student of the school will be featured at the concert along with singing, dancing and much more done by the students themselves.

During the course of the week, there are different activities. Competitive quizzes will be held on Wednesday, January 18th which is aimed at sensitizing the students on the history of the school.

On Thursday, January 18th the students will wear shirts in the school colours (Chocolate Brown, Gold and White), with the words “Straight Outta DGS” or the institution’s motto “Mens Sana in Corpore Sano” inscribed on them.

The students have shown much interest in the activities and are especially looking forward to the highlights of Friday’s happenings.

Founded by the Government of Dominica on January 16th 1893, DGS. in its early years, was an all-boys (Single-Ed) institution and later down in the early 1970’s, accepted registration from female students, which has been one of its major changes.

It has also grown to be the biggest secondary school on island, with a population of about 900 members, staff included.

Another Major change the institution has experienced is the acceptance of every student under the provisions of the Universal Secondary Education movement. Unlike the past, there is now no selective entrance to attaining a high school education at the Grammar School.

Over the 124 years since its establishment, the school takes pride in being an institution that has taught many well-known and well established persons today, including the current Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and former President of Dominica Vernon Shaw.

The school offers a range of academic and technical subjects. These include, but are not limited to, agricultural science, auto mechanics, home economics and management in addition to its traditional natural and social science offerings.