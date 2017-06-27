Five 1,000-gallon water tanks have been donated to the Dominica Grammar School (DGS) on Tuesday.

The donation was made by the Rotary Club of Dominica, Rotary Club of Portsmouth and the Dominica Antigua Relief Fund at the cost for over $28, 000.

The principal of the Dominica Grammar School Alicia Jean-Jacques said: “Water is life and this is the case also for the Dominica Grammar School where we have for this academic year we had an 800 student population and a staff of 74 so it is crucial that we always have water.”

Jean-Jacques dubbed the initiative as great and said that it is really impossible to have classes without water.

“This is a start because this is the new wing. We have two campuses and the smaller campuses and the lower school campuses houses many more students; at least 500,” she pointed out.

Therefore, she said the school is in need of more water tanks in the event of an emergency and the students are required to stay on the compound for an extended period.

Jean-Jacques expressed her appreciation to the Rotary Club and ensured that the students would be educated on the importance of the water tanks.

“We are really appreciative of this effort we are not going to take this lightly and we are going to ensure that students are educated about conserving the water especially in times of emergency,” she said.

Meantime, Assistant Governor of the Rotary Club of Dominica Haynes Jacob said: “This project was born after Tropical Storm Erika members of the Rotary Club of Dominica and the Rotary Club of Portsmouth were in search of a project on which we could collaborate.”

He said the Rotary Club of Portsmouth came up with the idea of installing backup water systems in all secondary schools.

He noted that the clubs observed that many schools days were lost due to the lack of water.

“The planning for the project started and the intention was then and is still now that each secondary school would have a backup system which would hold over for free to five days,” said Jacob.

Jacob added that during the planning phase the clubs found that the project was quite costly.

“The Chief Education Officer took every opportunity to remind Past President Annie and I that we should do anything possible to help out the Dominica Grammar School,” he stated.

He said that therefore the Dominica Grammar School was very high on the club’s list of priority.