

The Diocese of Roseau Youth Commission in collaboration with the Parish of St. Andrew is organizing its annual Diocesan World Youth Day Rally to be held on Saturday April 8, 2017 in the community of Vieille Case. Pope Francis has invited the youth of the world to reflect on the theme: “The Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is His Name” (Lk 1:49).

The guest speaker for the day will be Ms. Marie Pascale Affana from the Parish of Fatima, Holy Spirit Chapel. The rally will begin at 10:00 am with a parish mission outreach. After the parish outreach groups will assemble at the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School from 11:30am.

During the parish outreach youth groups will be visiting homes and praying with families and the elderly in all 6 communities of St. Andrew’s Parish which include: Paix Bouche, Anse de Mai, Thibaud, Upper and Lower Penville and Vieille Case. The young people will also be delivering care packages to the families. Hundreds of young persons from every parish community of Dominica are expected to participate in the rally.

Highlights of the day will include: performances, testimonies, praise and worship procession through the village and a dramatization of the Palm Sunday Passion Reading. His Lordship, Bishop Gabriel Malzaire will be present throughout the day and will be the main celebrant at the closing Eucharistic Liturgy which will begin at 3:30pm at the Vieille Case Roman Catholic Church.

World Youth Day is celebrated worldwide in the Catholic Church on Palm Sunday. Pope Francis, in his message to the youth of the world states: “Do you realize how extraordinarily enriching the encounter between the young and the elderly can be? How much attention do you pay to the elderly, to your grandparents? With good reason you want to “soar”, your heart is full of great dreams, but you need the wisdom and the vision of the elderly. Spread your wings and fly, but also realize that you need to rediscover your roots and to take up the torch from those who have gone before. To build a meaningful future, you need to know and appreciate the past. Young people have strength, while the elderly have memory and wisdom. As Mary did with Elizabeth, look to the elderly, to your grandparents. They will speak to you of things that can thrill your minds and fill your hearts”.