Diocesan World Youth Day Rally to be held in Vieille CaseDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 at 2:03 PM
The Diocese of Roseau Youth Commission in collaboration with the Parish of St. Andrew is organizing its annual Diocesan World Youth Day Rally to be held on Saturday April 8, 2017 in the community of Vieille Case. Pope Francis has invited the youth of the world to reflect on the theme: “The Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is His Name” (Lk 1:49).
The guest speaker for the day will be Ms. Marie Pascale Affana from the Parish of Fatima, Holy Spirit Chapel. The rally will begin at 10:00 am with a parish mission outreach. After the parish outreach groups will assemble at the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School from 11:30am.
During the parish outreach youth groups will be visiting homes and praying with families and the elderly in all 6 communities of St. Andrew’s Parish which include: Paix Bouche, Anse de Mai, Thibaud, Upper and Lower Penville and Vieille Case. The young people will also be delivering care packages to the families. Hundreds of young persons from every parish community of Dominica are expected to participate in the rally.
Highlights of the day will include: performances, testimonies, praise and worship procession through the village and a dramatization of the Palm Sunday Passion Reading. His Lordship, Bishop Gabriel Malzaire will be present throughout the day and will be the main celebrant at the closing Eucharistic Liturgy which will begin at 3:30pm at the Vieille Case Roman Catholic Church.
World Youth Day is celebrated worldwide in the Catholic Church on Palm Sunday. Pope Francis, in his message to the youth of the world states: “Do you realize how extraordinarily enriching the encounter between the young and the elderly can be? How much attention do you pay to the elderly, to your grandparents? With good reason you want to “soar”, your heart is full of great dreams, but you need the wisdom and the vision of the elderly. Spread your wings and fly, but also realize that you need to rediscover your roots and to take up the torch from those who have gone before. To build a meaningful future, you need to know and appreciate the past. Young people have strength, while the elderly have memory and wisdom. As Mary did with Elizabeth, look to the elderly, to your grandparents. They will speak to you of things that can thrill your minds and fill your hearts”.
12 Comments
And you all thought that verse applied to Roosevelt Skerrit? Wrong! It applies to his father.
Take note that it was Pope Francis who has invited the youth to meditate on these words first spoken by Mary the Mother of our Lord recorded for us Luke 1:49.
*THE MIGHTY ONE HATH DONE GREAT THINGS FOR ME, AND HOLY IS HIS NAME.* Do you not think it was the Holy Spirit who directed him to encourage the young people of the world to reflect on these words on World Youth Day
It is no coincident that put this scripture under this awesome picture of the cross with Jesus nailed there and the people around Think of it! Let all Protestants think of it! Let all evangelicals think of it! This with
the resurrection message is the gospel according to 1 Corinthians 15:1-4. I pray many young people will gaze upon this picture and say *The Mighty One hath done great things for ME, …* Yes, for ME! Making it personal let them receive HIM as their personal Savior. *He who has the Son has life; and he who has not the Son has not life.* (1 John 5:12)
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill
Another picture of Marie Pascale should replace this one.
Look at Our Lord Jesus Christ suffering on the Cross, bleeding and dying and this picture represents a faithful Catholic? I think it is a disgrace. Bishop Malzaire should not allow it. She could take another picture modestly dressed to suit the occasion.
As a saint said: “Going to Church does not make one holy.” For one, take a look at their deportment and attire. These also tell a lot about a Christian Catholic.
I am not impressed. I am also not impressed how many times some of them go to Church and pray. God knows this better than I do.
I have much to share with especially other Catholics. I have been doing that for years. However, recently the urge is even greater, all for the glory and honor of God, the salvation of souls and also mine. We are obligated to share what we have with others.
I can tell you it costs money. However, I do what I can and am happy to do so at no charge.
Marie Pascale Affana, are you the one proudly smiling and in a sleeveless dress? This is something which bothers me that some Catholics do not know how to dress modestly to go to Church and at Catholic functions. Do they not know there is a time and place for everything and how they should dress?
Imagine standing before Our Almighty Father, Our Lord Jesus Christ and The Mother of God, Our Blessed Mother and dressed in this manner as you look in that picture. Consider what they would think and say.
I have some articles on dressing modestly for Church. I also taped a Retreat and a Sermon, the latter on EWTN about modesty.
Recently I saved a few articles by Saints on relevant sermons. It is a serious matter, those who dress immodestly to go to Church and these functions. These Catholics need to learn about proper attire at especially those times.
They say it is modern times. They must think, Jesus Christ is still the Same, Yesterday, Today and Forever.
Shut the hell up, you hypocrite.
This young lady is one of the most active members of the church in Dominica and is working wonders among the youth.
All you do is sit in Canada and talk crap.
What does being sleeveless have to do with anything? Does having sleeves save your soul? Nothing wrong with the young lady’s dress.
Get off your butt and do something for the young people in Dominica. Geez.
Vieille Case eh? Napoleon himself found religion to be a useful tool to further his political aims.
I’m done with that! I aint stupid anymore. No more blind faith from me.
a joke that. stop mixing matters. we are the most hospitable people in DA. whoever u are check yrself and stop putting yr dirty secret outside. Easter is a time of reflection.
In these days the world seems to offer so much to young people to draw them away from God.
But on World Youth Day the Catholic Church reminds young people that God is there and HE is a force to be reckoned with. I hope not only Catholic youth will take heed. I pray this event speak to young people of every religious background. Let it be all about Jesus! Peter said *Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved.* (Acts 4:12) Paul said *… Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, …* (Acts 16:31)
When I brought up this page I was attracted to the cross and it spoke to my heart. Under it I read the words *The Mighty One hath done great things for me, and holy is His name.* (Luke 1:47) On the cross the Prince of Glory died, paying my debt and setting me free. How appropriate for these words of scripture spoken by Mary to be under the picture!
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill
Continuation:
This is my personal testimony. *The Mighty One hath done great things for me, …*
On the cross at Calvary He took upon Himself the guilt of all my sins and bore the punishment for me. When I believed this and trusted what He did for me on the cross to put my sins away He saved me. He washed my sins away! He gave me eternal life!
He will do the same for you. Read John 3:16, and John 3:36. Yes, you will HAVE eternal life NOW, and you can KNOW you have it NOW as a present possession. Read 1 John 5:11-13.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
I am from the parish of st.Andrews,and a deep catholic,in my opinon worst place this is taking place. These people are not welcoming i know and if i lie ask all the older generation that would go to the only church in the parish.waiting forvmy thunbs down vut is true.
You should speak to the Parish Priest about your concern. Let me further inform you, this could occur in big countries. You only have to listen to some of them, interact with them also to converse with them and you can tell a genuine practicing Catholic.
Our Lord commanded us to love one another. The Catholic Church teaches it. There are some of them who lack godly enlightenment. Some go to Church and pray but this is as far as they project. From my observation and experience, I could go on and on. . . .>
One thing, you must treat them with the respect which is due to them. Speak courteously; act graciously.
If, as Christians we fail to do what we should do according to Holy Scripture and the teaching of the Church we have to answer to God for that. In no uncertain way parish Priests must emphasize this to parishioners. There are some who do not take their religious teachings seriously. Hope the Priests do not fail for they will be answerable to God.
Why Vielle Case I realized the youth are not united and using this occassion to bring them together especially in this political time.