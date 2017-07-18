The Youth Arm of the Dominica Cancer Society (D.C.S.) has presented scholarships to three students whose parents were affected by cancer.

The money was obtained through fund-raising activities and the scholarships are valued at E.C. $500 dollars each.

The annual scholarships were handed over on Monday July 17th 2017 at the Cancer Wellness Center in Goodwill were in efforts to provide financial assistance for school supplies for the upcoming new term in September.

The students are Nasya Harve, an eleven-year-old of the St. Martin Primary School, Jedian Eustache, aged ten of the Castle Bruce Secondary, and Miles Roudette aged eleven from the Massacre Primary School who will be going to the Dominica Grammar School in the new school year.

Coordinator of the Youth Arm and Vice President of the D.C.S., Kathleen Cornelius, stated that the scholarships were just symbols of care and appreciation for children who are affected by cancer directly or indirectly.

“The initiative started off as a result of members of the society becoming aware that whilst we were meeting the needs of the patients, the children of the patients who themselves were directly affected by cancer were being ignored,” she said.

She added that the initiative, born at the Convent High School, aimed to meet the psychosocial needs of the students/children being affected by cancer.

“We provide counseling with one of our counselors which is Tina Alexander. So if the child needs counseling of any form, we organize professional sessions for that child,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, President of the organization, D’Jana Wyllis, remarked that the through the efforts of the youth arm, students receiving these scholarships have been able to get an ease in the financial burden in the pursuit of “a basic education.”

“Throughout the past academic year we have held fund raisers including cake sales, and fruit sales to assist these children financially because we understand the financial burden that cancer may have not only on the parents but on their families including these young children trying to get a basic education,” she said.

Nasya Harve, one of the recipients, expressed gratitude for the assistance and promises to do well with the funds and make the Cancer Society proud.

“I would like to thank the Dominica Cancer Society for giving me this scholarship so I can continue my primary education and move onto high school next year. Thank you,” she said.

The Youth Arm has been providing scholarships to deserving students since 2013.