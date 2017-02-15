Over the course of the week beginning February 12th and ending February 19th 2017, Dominica will be hosting a cultural exchange with a group of students from the Ambroise “Palix Saint Joseph” Primary School from Martinique.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Rasinkaribean an NGO based in Martinique in close collaboration with the National Youth Council of Dominica.

Mr. Kemai John is project officer at the National Youth Council. During the course of the week he says “the students will get the opportunity to interface with Dominican students, but more importantly experience components of our rich Dominican culture”.

As part of the planned visit, they will make guest appearances at the Pioneer Preparatory School, the Newtown Primary School and the Salybia Primary School in the Kalinago Territory. Additionally, they will witness a performance by the Newtown Bwa Bwa Academy and visit the Old Mill Cultural Center and the Kalinago Barana Aute.

Martinique and Dominica are close neighbors and therefore it is fitting to increase the bond and cooperation between these two islands and the exchange of culture is often the first place to start.

The National Youth Council wishes to thank the participating schools, the Old Mill Cultural Center and their respective line ministries. As chief advocate for Dominica’s youth, the council will continue to seek out opportunities whereby to strengthen our ties and cooperation with the Caribbean basin and the wider world.