The final segment of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) regional workshop is currently being held in Dominica.

The two-day workshop commenced on Wednesday at the Dominica Public Service Union Conference Room.

The workshop is conducted by the Caribbean Science Foundation and the Caribbean Academy of Sciences in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Assistant Director of the Caribbean Science Foundation Lois Oliver noted that most of the Caribbean economies are heavily dependent on the tourism industry and diversifying to incorporate STEM is not a bad idea. “We want to encourage Caribbean governments to diversify their economies to incorporate STEM as a means of providing funding, providing money bringing economics in.”

She noted that in 2015 due to Tropical Storm Erika, Dominica’s tourism product was affected, “Dominica has some encounters with some bad weather two years ago and we know what impact that can have on our earning capacity as tourism based economies.”

Therefore, Oliver said regional government need to focus on areas which are tangible given the vulnerable state of the tourism sector.

“So we think that using STEM as a means of creating businesses and forming entrepreneurial activities that is a fantastic way of increasing economic benefit and potentials of our islands,” she said.

Meantime, Chief Education Officer Melena Fontaine said these STEM workshops are important as the ministry seeks to shift for the traditional learning styles.

“These training sessions are important as we embrace a paradigm shift in education that is moving away from traditional methods of teaching to one where we adopt standards that makes learning relevant, challenging and meaningful for our students,” Fontaine stated.

She said the teaching strategies can be utilized in the ministry’s assessments in order to foster change.

“This change that we are hoping for will not be realized overnight it’s a gradual process and your organization conducting those workshops has been allowing our teachers opportunities for growth,” said Fountain.