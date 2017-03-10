The Dominica Library and Information Service (DLIS) held an exhibition featuring various domestic and wild animals as the highlight of their ‘Animal Awareness Day’.

The exhibition took place at the Roseau Public Library grounds on Friday.

The Library collaborated with the Fisheries Division, Forestry and Wildlife Division, and Ministry of Agriculture- Veterinary and Live Stock Units to display to the public, particularly children, animals ranging from local chickens to a huge snake.

The grounds were filled with young children and their squeals of joy as they viewed the different animals including; rabbits, an owl, a pig, a donkey, a jacko bird, and a horse.

Representatives from the various divisions that collaborated with the Library were also there to inform the viewers of the different animals and provide answers to their questions.

Chief librarian, Vernanda Raymond, said that the library staff is pleased to have brought this activity to the public for the past five years now and has seen it grow from its inception to its current level.

“It’s almost over five years now and it started first with ‘Pet Day’, where we looked at only pets, but realizing that we also have wild animals which especially our children are not familiar with, then it was upgraded to animal awareness day where we included the wildlife of Dominica as well,” she said.

According to her, the feedback from the public of the event has been positive so far, which was to her expectations.

“We always get a positive feedback; we get requests for more and more animals every year,” she said.

Raymond also added that she would like to the exhibition be carried out in the North of the island at the Portsmouth Public Library and so spread across the island over time.

“We only have the activity in Roseau and we would like it to be extended to the North of the island, we have a library in Portsmouth, and it is my hope that we can host such an event in the North as well, because the opportunity is not just open to one location in Dominica, but we can expand that activity to the whole of the island,” she remarked.

