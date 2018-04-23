(Roseau, Dominica) – April 23, 2018- The Dominica Library and Information Service (DLIS) has received a donation of two thousand one hundred and thirty-one (2,131) books from Book Aid International to support public library services with re-stocking after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Book Aid International is the UK’s leading book donation and library development charity and has worked in partnership with library services for over 60 years. Book Aid provides books, resources and training that have supported millions of people with the resources they need to develop their skills and read for pleasure – from children to adults, students and professionals, farmers and medical staff. The Charity is funded entirely through the support of individual donors, trust, foundations and corporate supporters with their work supported by committed volunteers who hold fundraisers in their local communities.

The DLIS and Book Aid International signed a Partnership Agreement on January 5, 2018 with the aim to work together to provide appropriate books for public libraries within Dominica and to support an environment in which reading for pleasure, study and lifelong learning can flourish post hurricane Maria.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, Mrs. Chandler Hyacinth welcomes the donation and states that “even with the challenges faced post-Maria; the Library Services continue to play a major role in promoting the acquisition of knowledge in Dominica. We are grateful therefore, for this valuable donation from Book Aid International which will assist us as we work to return our library service to full capacity.”

The donation includes children’s picture and story books, teenage and adult fiction for leisure reading, primary and secondary school texts, and books that support further education, teacher training and reference services.

Chief Librarian, Mrs. Vernanda Raymond thanks Book Aid for committing to assist the DLIS to re-stock and said that the books are being processed for immediate circulation.

The books are expected to be available for users and members at all public libraries – Roseau Public Library now located at the National Documentation Centre Building; Portsmouth Mobile Library serving from Bay Street, Portsmouth; Marigot Library (upstairs the Pharmacy, Weirs) and the Grand Bay Branch Library at the Grand Bay Community Centre.