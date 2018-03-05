Dominica has placed third (3rd) in both of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (2017) Essay and Poster Competitions.

Jermasha Mellow, a student of the St. Martin Secondary school, secured third place in the 2017 FCCA Essay Competition which was held under the theme “What will cruise passengers learn about my country? What will they remember most and hold with them?”

She has been awarded US$1,000 by the FCCA.

A cheque was presented to Jermasha by CEO of Discover Dominica Authority Mr. Colin Piper at a ceremony held at the St. Martin Secondary School on Friday March 2, 2018.

Karlee Leatham of the Dominica Grammar school was also awarded US$1,000 by the FCCA for securing third place in the 2017 FCCA Poster Competition held on the theme: “Our world is precious …save our land and seas”.

A cheque was presented to Karlee by CEO of Discover Dominica Authority Mr. Colin Piper at a ceremony held at the St. Dominica Grammar School on Friday March 2, 2018.

The FCCA also awarded cheques of US$200 to Mya Sylvester of the Dominica Grammar School and Hilary Nigel Francis of the St. Mary’s Academy for qualifying in the first round of the Competitions.

Dominica last secured a first place win in the competition in 2016.

However, over the past nine years, Dominica has secured 2nd and 3rd places in the competition.

DDA congratulates Jermasha Mellow and Karlee Leatham on their exemplary performance; they have made their parents, school, and Dominica proud.

DDA wishes to encourage students to participate in all future competition aimed at increasing tourism awareness.

DDA also appeals to the various Primary & Secondary schools to work with students, motivate them, encourage them to participate, inspire them to aim for excellence as such competitions are motivation for students and simulate tourism awareness.