Dominica will be among several Caribbean islands that will be benefiting from book donation by Hands Across the Sea.

The organization has announced that 90,050 new books and library support materials (such as book categorization color-coding and checkout supplies and “reading corner” floor mats) in 1,053 boxes on the 30 pallets are heading for the Eastern Caribbean in mid-September.

One hundred seventeen schools —98 primary schools (Grades K-6) and 19 high schools – in Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to benefit.

The titles for each school was specifically requested by educators via the 2018-2019 Hands Wish Lists.

During the 2018-2019 school year Hands Across the Sea will also be helping to create new libraries at 46 schools, including 17 on Grenada, 10 on St. Lucia, and 14 on St. Vincent.

“We’re also shipping Hands Remedial Reading Toolkits to 35 high schools,” the organization said in a statement. “And we’re sending our new, groundbreaking, 179-page Teachers Resource Guide to the Library (Grades K-3) and our all-new Hands Library Manual for Primary School (which includes the Hands Student Librarian Handbook) to 261 primary schools.”

Hands Across the Sea said the books could not reach the Caribbean without support from donors.

“Like us, you believe that every child should grow up reading. Thanks to you, 25,082 more Caribbean children will have access to new, amazing, life-changing books and a lending library at their school,” the statement said.