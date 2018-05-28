Dominican, Luchiano Dupuis, has been elected to the executive of the Caribbean Young Democrat Union (CYDU) an organization which says it is committed to creating a space for youth participation in politics and decision making.

The CYDU recently concluded the election of new executive members for the 2018/2019 terms.

Dupuis, who represents the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) was elected Deputy Chair of the organization for training, outreach and recruitment.

Other members of the new executive are:

-Chair – Johnny Calliste, New National Party (NNP), Grenada

-Deputy Chair (Women and Minorities) – Sherline Gittens, United Workers Party (UWP), St. Lucia

-Treasurer – Omar Hodge, Peoples Action Movement (PAM), St. Kitts and Nevis

-Secretary-General/PRO – Willan Alexander, New National Party (NNP), Grenada

The CYDU is the youth arm of the Caribbean Democratic Union (CDU).

It said it is committed to creating a space for youth participation in politics and decision making and strongly believes in advancing good governance, transparency, accountability and democracy throughout the Caribbean region.

The CDU has member parties and representatives in Belize, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Dominica, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.