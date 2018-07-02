Dominican Jahroy King, originally from Marigot, has graduated from the prestigious Antigua Grammar School as the school’s top student and valedictorian.

At the school’s recent graduation he received top awards in Spanish, English, History, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

He is the younger brother of Lesroy King Jr who recently graduated from the Antigua State College with the highest GPA and honours.

Jahroy King got his early education at the Golden Grove Primary School in Antigua.

He later got a scholarship to attend the Antigua Grammar School.

He was a consistent honour roll student, Deputy Head Boy and actively participated in school activities.

In 2017 he represented his school at the national debating competition and was awarded best debater for that series.

His father, Lesroy King Sr and his mother Zilma Dailey are from Sams Gutter, Marigot

Jahroy King’s parents, friends and family members are extremely proud of his achievements and they are praying for health and more advancements in his future.