Dominican graduates as top student at Antigua high schoolDominica News Online - Monday, July 2nd, 2018 at 10:44 AM
Dominican Jahroy King, originally from Marigot, has graduated from the prestigious Antigua Grammar School as the school’s top student and valedictorian.
At the school’s recent graduation he received top awards in Spanish, English, History, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.
He is the younger brother of Lesroy King Jr who recently graduated from the Antigua State College with the highest GPA and honours.
Jahroy King got his early education at the Golden Grove Primary School in Antigua.
He later got a scholarship to attend the Antigua Grammar School.
He was a consistent honour roll student, Deputy Head Boy and actively participated in school activities.
In 2017 he represented his school at the national debating competition and was awarded best debater for that series.
His father, Lesroy King Sr and his mother Zilma Dailey are from Sams Gutter, Marigot
Jahroy King’s parents, friends and family members are extremely proud of his achievements and they are praying for health and more advancements in his future.
6 Comments
Congratulations to the young man. You’ve made all Dominicans proud.
Congrats toy you young man, and to your parents.
Now DNO, your headline is deceiving. Just like in his brother’s case, I was waiting to read that he had migrated to Antigua since the storm. However, even though these students are of Dominican parentage, let us be fair, they were educated in Antigua.
Well Done Jahroy!! All the best in your future endeavors!!
Wow! Congrats to Jahroy on his achievements. Continue to make your family proud.
Congratulations Jahroy King. Keep focused and put God first in all you do.
I love to see when young people are excelling. Keep it up. Continue to make yourself, your family and community proud.