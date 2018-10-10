Dominican, Kirk Edwards is the Valedictorian of the graduating class of 2018 of the UWI Open Campus. Edwards will deliver remarks at the Presentation of Graduates Ceremony which will be held on Saturday, 13 October, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Royalton St. Lucia Resort and Spa, Cap Estate, St. Lucia.

Edwards, who is a Mathematics teacher, church leader and sports enthusiast, completed his Bachelor of Education (BEd) in Mathematics Education degree with First Class Honours.

Edwards is a proud member of the indigenous Kalinago community of Dominica and has been a teacher at the North East Comprehensive School for 10 years (2008 to present).

In 2012, he was a finalist in the Novice Teacher of the Year category of the Dominica Teachers Bi-Annual Awards. For the past four years, he has been tasked with the responsibility of heading the Mathematics department at the North East Comprehensive School.

Under his supervision, the school has experienced a steady increase in its pass rate at CXC examinations (CSEC & CCSLC), obtaining its best Mathematics past rate ever in 2018.

A proud member of the Church of the Nazarene in Dominica, his faith has been a major driving force in all that he does. His involvement in Youth Ministry, as well as his love of sports has given him many opportunities to serve his community.

After the official Presentation Ceremony, the new graduates and their guests will celebrate their academic achievements at an Official Reception hosted by the Government and people of St Lucia.

This 10th Presentation of Graduates Ceremony of The UWI Open Campus is being held during a significant milestone year of The UWI – its 70th Anniversary, celebrated under the theme “70 Years of Service and Leadership” to the region, and the Open Campus’ 10th year of success as an established campus of The UWI.

Over these ten (10) years, the Open Campus has developed a remarkable organisation based on technology, with the primary mission of “Opening Doors to Life-changing Learning”.

This year, the campus will officially be graduating seven hundred and three (703) graduands with Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate degrees, as well as Certificates and Diplomas in a wide range of subject areas.