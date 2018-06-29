Dominican Amy Morancie has attained her Juris Doctor of Law Degree from Northeastern University School of Law in Boston Massachusetts.

She is the daughter of Vera Daniel and Ayoub Morancie from the village of Trafalgar.

Living with her mother, Morancie was able to read at the age of two and a half years.

She began her academic career at the Social Center Pre-school, continued at the Miss Burtons Pre-school and went on to the St Martin’s Primary School before migrating to the US.

She went on to the Westshore Elementary school in Tampa, Florida attaining numerous academic awards at the honor roll level.

She continued to the Jefferson High School International Bacculerette Advance Honor placement programme.

While at Jefferson High School, Morancie was inducted to The Florida and The American National Honor Society graduating in the top six out of 82 of her honors class with eight honor awards and 20 college credits and a 4.76 GPA.

She went on to pursue her Bachelor of Science degree at the University of South Florida where she majored in history and minored in political science. She graduated Cum Laude.

At the age of 26, Morancie graduated with Juris Doctor of Law from Northeastern University School of Law in Boston.

Her parents, family, and friends wish to congratulate Dr. Amy Morancie and wish her success in her every endeavor.