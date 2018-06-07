Two young Dominican students will be going to Russia where they will see live the opening of the 2018 World Cup and take part in football-related activities thanks to Football For Friendship (F4F) which is an international Children’s social programme implemented since 2013.

The two are 12-year-old St. Mary’s Academy (SMA) student Cameron Phillip who is a goalkeeper and 12-year-old Adeola Xavier of the Convent High School (CHS) who is an aspiring journalist.

Both will be accompanied by their parents on the trip.

Speaking about the programme, Jerome Bardouille Technical Director (TD) of the Dominica Football Association (DFA), explained that the programme is supported by FIFA, UEFA, Olympic and Paralympics Committee, football federation, children’s foundation, hundreds of famous athletics and thousands of journalists around the globe.

“The key values of the programme include friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions and honor and it’s the sixth season for Football for Friendship (F4F) programme,” Bardouille explained.

Bardouille expressed confidence that both will represent Dominica and their schools well.

“I believe that our country will benefit tremendously because these are two young persons who have done well at school and they were privileged and blessed as the ones selected and I’m sure that they will represent us well,” he said.

Both expressed excitement about being part of the trip and learning different things.

“I would like to learn from this trip the key elements of being a journalist…tips about being a journalist and what it is all about,” Xavier said.

“I want to get something from the other players about what it is to become a goalkeeper and their experiences,” Phillip said.

Phillip is also hoping to get lots of “tips and ideas from professional goalkeepers.”

211 countries from across the region will be taking part in the programme which opened on February 15, 2018.

The final events of the programme (June 8-15 Moscow Russia) which is a three-day international friendship camp.

DFA President Glen Etienne, who will be part of the delegation to Russia, congratulated the two young school children and say that “it’s very encouraging to see two young people going to Russia because of football, I urge you both not to give up sports as you continue your development.”