Dominican students to be placed in classes in T&TT&T Newsday - Friday, December 22nd, 2017 at 9:55 AM
Students from the hurricane-ravaged island of Dominica who are seeking admission into schools in TT will not be denied the opportunity to continue their education, says Education Minister Anthony Garcia.
Garcia gave this assurance on Tuesday after reports that a parent who relocated from Dominica and now lives in Central Trinidad is unable to get her three children admitted into local schools.
On receiving the report, a Ministry of Education release said, the ministry immediately instructed school supervisors and principals to provide data on the number of spaces available in their schools to facilitate the admission of the students.
Data was also collected on Dominican students who were citizens by descent and those who were non-nationals seeking admission into schools.
3 Comments
The crimes that are taking place in Trinidad right now are alarming.Babies, adults, youths and police officers are becoming victims of criminals and even the police are committing crimes such as murder.Drive-by shootings, kidnapping, rape and highjacking is rampant. Now there are over 480 identify victims plus those that are not identified and found. Trinidad is the crime island of the Caribbean.I’d advise parents that it is best to keep your children where you are in peace than exposing them to such violence.The choice is let to you but remember that you were being warned. Those who are advising you to send your children to Trinidad are not sending their own children in order to protect them.
i am a college freshman at dominica state college and i am sorry if i missed information but i havent quite heard anything about when it will open officially
Follow Dsc registrar on Facebook all information should be there. Or go on dsc’s website.