Students from the hurricane-ravaged island of Dominica who are seeking admission into schools in TT will not be denied the opportunity to continue their education, says Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Garcia gave this assurance on Tuesday after reports that a parent who relocated from Dominica and now lives in Central Trinidad is unable to get her three children admitted into local schools.

On receiving the report, a Ministry of Education release said, the ministry immediately instructed school supervisors and principals to provide data on the number of spaces available in their schools to facilitate the admission of the students.

Data was also collected on Dominican students who were citizens by descent and those who were non-nationals seeking admission into schools.

