Roseau, Dominica – February 24, 2017 .. A debating team from the Dominica State College leaves the island on Thursday, March 2 for St. Lucia to participate in the first ever debate competition among Community Colleges in the Windward Islands.

The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) will host the Windward Islands Debating Competition (WIDC) on March 2nd. The other two participating Colleges are the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, and the T. A. Marryshow Community College, representing Grenada. The debate will run over a two-day period with teams participating in a semi-final and final round.

The aim of the WIDC is to reinforce the multidisciplinary approach, which is needed to assess the needs of Caribbean societies and nurture critical thinkers who will help shape the democratic societies of the Caribbean region. It will also serve to promote regional integration, collegial information sharing and cultural exchanges.

Almira Lewis, Inoela Vital, Daniel Panthier and Marie-Ange Emanuel will represent Dominica.

They will debate on the topics: ‘Regional Governments should continue to invest in LIAT,’ ‘Seeking reparations from former colonial masters will not benefit the Caribbean Region in the long run,’ and ‘Economic Citizenship Programmes are the best route to economic prosperity for small island developing states.’

The Windward Island Debating Competition will be held under the patronage of Her Excellency, Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy. It also has the support of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD), and the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

Coach and Advisor of the Dominica State College Literary and Debating Society, Trudy Christian will accompany the debaters.