Dominican tops Antigua and Barbuda State College graduating classDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 27th, 2018 at 10:07 AM
A Dominican, Lesroy King Jr., from Sams Gutter, Marigot will be graduating from the Antigua and Barbuda State College with a GPA of 4.18 from a possible 4.4.
King Jr. is ranked with the Highest GPA from a group of 320 graduands.
Lesroy King Jr. got his early education at the Golden Grove Primary School, Antigua and Wills Stratmore Primary School in Marigot.
He later got a scholarship to attend North Eastern Comprehensive in Dominica.
He successfully completed his secondary education with eleven CSEC subjects.
Now two years later he has completed his studies with the Department of Engineering and is graduating with honours and with the highest GPA.
Lesroy King Jr. is the son of Lesroy King Sr from Sams Gutter, Marigot and Shana Phillip James from Sams Gutter, Marigot.
His parents are extremely proud of his achievements and wish to congratulate him.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
20 Comments
Well done Jr. Keep on reaching for higher heights!!
Well done keep up the good work God bless
congratulations woop woop
Congratulations young man! Continue to work hard and you will indeed reap the rewards. Congratulations to your parents as well
Another prod moment for the sons and daughters of Marigot. Congratulations Lesroy Jr. Your rewards reflect your excellent and outstanding work. The sky is the limit. Keep soaring. Lesroy Sr. and Shana Phillip James enjoy every moment your son son’s achievement. #Marigotstrong.
Well done young Leroy. Keep on excelling!!
Well Done young Leroy. Keep up the good work!!
Good job and continue to excel in your achievements.
Congratulations young man
Great Job young man
Great Job on the reporting DNO you’re to be commended as well
Congratulations Lesroy Jr. King must be indeed proud.
Sifocol Geo 96-98
Great job young man.
The sky is the limit son…keep aiming high, and keeping making yourself proud, your parents and yes Marigot..blessings son.
Very proud of your achievement. Nice to read something positive
Congratulations Lesroy. Stay focused and keep excelling.
Wow! Excellent, young man! Congrats to you and your parents.
congratulations young man. May u continue to excel always, Blessings.
Congratulations young man! Put the Most High first in all you do for all glory, praise and honour belongs to him.
Congratulations to Lesroy and his family. We are all proud of you.