A Dominican, Lesroy King Jr., from Sams Gutter, Marigot will be graduating from the Antigua and Barbuda State College with a GPA of 4.18 from a possible 4.4.

King Jr. is ranked with the Highest GPA from a group of 320 graduands.

Lesroy King Jr. got his early education at the Golden Grove Primary School, Antigua and Wills Stratmore Primary School in Marigot.

He later got a scholarship to attend North Eastern Comprehensive in Dominica.

He successfully completed his secondary education with eleven CSEC subjects.

Now two years later he has completed his studies with the Department of Engineering and is graduating with honours and with the highest GPA.

Lesroy King Jr. is the son of Lesroy King Sr from Sams Gutter, Marigot and Shana Phillip James from Sams Gutter, Marigot.

His parents are extremely proud of his achievements and wish to congratulate him.