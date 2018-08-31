The Chevening Scholarship winners for 2018 were announced yesterday by British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Janet Douglas.

Among them is Dominican scientist Shanita John, who completed a total of seven years studying in China for her BSc in Biotechnology and an MSc in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. She John will be pursuing an MSc in Plant Genetics and Crop Improvement at the University of East Anglia.

During a special send-off ceremony at her official residence in Barbados, High Commissioner Douglas presented the ten scholars hailing from Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, with their Chevening certificates. She was particularly pleased to see an increase in the total number of scholarships awarded to the Eastern Caribbean this year.

“We made the call in 2017 encouraging professional, ambitious and forward-thinking leaders from across the Eastern Caribbean to apply for Chevening Scholarships. The region responded in kind providing a larger number of quality applicants, and I am very pleased with this outcome,” she said. “The UK remains committed to providing first-rate educational opportunities for future leaders across the Eastern Caribbean, and I encourage interested persons to step forward and apply. You may be sitting here before me next year, preparing to embark on the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The send-off event was also attended by Chevening alumni, well-wishers and a cross-section of other students who are headed to the UK to commence studies this September.

The event provided a prime opportunity to benefit first-hand from presentations and top tips about student life in the UK.

Applications for 2019 to 2020 Chevening Scholarships are now open until 7 November 2018.

Interested persons should apply at www.chevening.org/apply.