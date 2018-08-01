During the period of June 15, to July 12, 2018 the People’s Republic of China hosted a training entitled, “2018 Training Course on Automotive Repair and Maintenance Technology.”

Seventeen Automobile Students and one Lecturer from the Faculty of Applied Arts and Technology of Dominica State College attended the training.

Other representatives from Dominica also attended the training which includes personnel from: the Ministry of Public Works, Ports and Water Resource Management; the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority and the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security.

The twenty-eight-day training detailed several systems of automobiles which comprise the operation of these systems and the diagnostic testing and repairs. The chassis, transmission, braking, traction control and electronic computer control were just a few of the systems that were addressed in-depth.

One of the most impressive areas of the course was the practical aspect, which was demonstrated with every system or area that was lectured. As a result, participants were able to visualize every subject area that was addressed during the classes.

The students of the Dominica State College, who attended the training plan to utilize the knowledge and skills acquired in automotive repair and maintenance throughout their tenure at the Dominica State College as well as their future professions.

The training was financed by the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of Dominica.

The administrative procedures for the student’s travel to China were facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Faculty of Applied Arts and Technology of the Dominica State College.