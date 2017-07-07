On Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Dominica State College (DSC) will host its 15th annual graduation commencement ceremony, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS) from 4.30pm.

At this ceremony, the Board of Governors, President, Management and Staff of DSC will celebrate the accomplishments of well over 300 students.

As customary Chairman of the Board of Governors Dr. Ian Lambert will convey the welcome address, Dr. Donald C. Peters will give the customary charge to the graduating class and Minister for Education, Honourable Peter St. Jean is expected to deliver the feature address.

Miss Nadine Riviere, Director of General Studies will preside over the ceremony.

DSC is proud to announce this year’s keynote commencement speaker is His Excellency Ambassador, Dr. Vince Henderson, Dominica’s Ambassador to the United States of America and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS).

Previously he served as Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) and as a Minister of Government and a Member of Parliament from 2000 to 2009. Dr. Henderson is also a scholar in Law and Policy from the Northern Eastern University.

A record Forty four (44) students will graduate with honors having obtained a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.5 or above. Outstanding graduates will receive special awards, the major highlights of which is the Valedictorian award chosen on the bases of outstanding academic performance and significant contribution to collegiate life and community outreach and the Highest academic Performer Award for the student with the highest GPA.

The President of Dominica His Excellency Charles A. Savarin and Mrs. Savarin will be the most highly honoured guest at the ceremony.

DSC will live-stream the commencement ceremony on the web via comeseetv. Live-streaming provides family and friends with a wonderful opportunity to view the ceremony in real time from anywhere in the world.