On Tuesday, October 30, 2018, Dominica State College (DSC) will host its 16th annual graduation commencement ceremony, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS) from 3.00pm.

At this ceremony, the Board of Governors, President, Management and Staff of DSC will celebrate the accomplishments of well over 400 students, the largest graduation class to date.

As customary, Chairman of the Board of Governors, Dr. Ian Lambert, will convey the welcome address, Dr. Donald C. Peters will give the charge to the graduants and Minister for Education, Petter St. Jean, is expected to deliver the feature address.

Ronald Smith, one of our DSC lecturers will preside over the ceremony.

DSC is proud to announce this year’s keynote commencement speaker is our very own, Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica, who just received another honorary degree from the Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in response to, and recognition of, his leadership and advocacy on climate change. He already holds an honorary doctorate from the Lovely Professional University in Punjab, India.

A record forty-seven (47) students will graduate with honors having obtained a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.5 or above. Outstanding graduates across all programs will receive special awards, the major highlight of which is the Valedictorian award chosen on the basis of outstanding academic performance and significant contribution to collegiate life and community outreach.

The Dominica State College is proud to share in our nation’s sense of pride as we too join in celebrating this Reunion year. This record number of high-achieving young men and women are an apt representation of the strides we as Dominicans have made thus far, on this journey to 40 years of Independence.