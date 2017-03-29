Dominica State College to hold the Spring Edition of its 14th Commencement ceremony on March 29, 2017

Dominica State College (DSC) will be holding its Spring Edition of its 14th commencement ceremony on March 29, 2017 from 3:00 pm at its Auditorium in Lower Campus in Stock Farm

The ceremony will be honoring One Hundred and four (104) students who have completed the matriculation requirements to receive associate degrees and certificates across a variety of academic programs.

Dr. Ian Lambert, Chairman of the DSC Board of Governors will deliver the welcome address, Dr. Donald Peters, President of the DSC, will give the customary charge to the commencement class and the Honourable Peter Saint Jean, Minister for Education is expected to deliver the feature address.

DSC is extremely proud to have a member of its first commencement class, Class of 2003, Miss Trudy Christian deliver the keynote address to this commencement class. Miss Christian is an educator by profession. She graduated as valedictorian of the Convent High School’s 2001 graduating class. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Midwestern State University and a Master degree in Public Health from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill. Miss Christian currently works full-time at the DSC as a Biology and Medical Geography lecturer. She is Dominica’s country

Outstanding graduates will receive special awards, the major highlight of which will be the Valedictorian award who is chosen on the bases of outstanding academic performance and significant contribution to collegiate life and community outreach.

The President of Dominica His Excellency Charles A Savarin and Mrs. Savarin will be the most highly honoured guest at the ceremony.