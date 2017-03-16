DSC students from Castle Bruce Constituency to get transportation allowanceDominica News Online - Thursday, March 16th, 2017 at 12:43 PM
Member of Parliament for the Castle Bruce Constituency, Johnson Drigo, has stated that in addition to Dominica State College (DSC) students from Castle Bruce to Petite Soufriere receiving assistance with college tuition, they will also receive transportation allowance every year as of March from the government.
He was speaking at a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday evening in San Sauveur.
Twenty-four students from the Castle Bruce Constituency attend the college and will be assisted, according to Drigo.
He stated that an individual has been employed to ensure that the names of every student from that area be submitted on time to the ministry so that “every child who needs assistance for tuition is assisted in this area.”
“We will be discussing with them the conditions for assistance and every student will receive a cheque at the end of the month to assist them with paying their bus fare,” he said.
He added that parents will no longer have to consider keeping their children at home because of the inability to pay the bus fare.
Now that the government is stretching out a helping hand and “taking over that aspect of their needs,” parents can send their children to school and not “have to think of one cent,” Drigo noted.
10 Comments
Hey Johno,
What about money for our breakfast and lunch in town? Our parents are not working because there is no work in Petite Soufriere, San Sauveur, Dipper, Tranto, Castle Bruce and Good Hope. You said our parents will not pay a cent for our college.
Should we call Cono?
If you had any common sense whatsoever, you would begin to advocate and then build an educational facility in Castle Bruce, so that students of the North could attend classes via teleconference thereby avoiding the travel to Roseau except for labs and other essentials. This would also help to develop the Northern part of the island. Why must everything be in Roseau only? Plus, with the all the money we made from exporting over 1 million pounds of fish last year, I am sure we could invest some of it for the future of our children.
Residents of Castle Bruce were set back 20 years at least, with you at the helm. If my granny was alive, I would ask her to give Drigo a “Bath with some bush late at night” to remove the backward Labor thinking ways from his brain.
Election around the corner.
That’s how you all like it for people to remain poor and become poorer, why not employ the people so that they become independent and help themselves. Just now you all will pay to flush their ……… in the toilet. Way papa a wolf in sheep clothing.
Why you do not vitalize Agriculture and find market for farmers.
But the PM already said that would happen island wide. why are you trying to act like you got transportation for DSC students in your constituency, when it was already stated by the PM. Also, why not contact the Registrar office at the state college for the information of students who live in your constituency AND HAVE REGISTERED FOR CLASSES?
The problem is that the parents cannot afford it. Which is a problem in itself. Why cant they afford to send their child to school? are they not employed? if they are, maybe they are not paid enough. minimum wage is still less than EC$6.00/hr. the state is giving the man his daily fish instead of teaching him how to catch his own. Thank you Mr. Drigo. Good way to ensure votes next election. Castle Bruce constituency used to be a vibrant area for trade and business. The people of that area need to start standing up for themselves and empower themselves instead of depending of people like drigo to use them.
You did not tell them that you and the DLP GANG feels guilty for killing:::
Agriculture
Tourism
The IPO Commission
The Electoral Commission
The Police as an institution
Killing the good name of Dominica.
Did you tell them Monfared was hiding at Morne Daniel?
Did you tell them about Madueke,Lapseng,Corallo.
I AM GETTING READY FOR THE RAYLLY at 4.30pm.
Stop making people dependent on government. Stop the freebies. You guys are changing the way people live and view life. STOP!!
So why must an individual be employed to collect the names of the students? Can’t you or the Ministry just put out a public announcement to have the students submit their name to MoE or have them submit their names at the State College?
Or simply ask the registrar’s office for the names of students from that constituency. when they register i am sure they give their personal info. Instead you want to hire another kroney to walk around and write down people’s information like this is the 1980’s. Pure waste and nonsense. Plus earlier in the article he said that there are 24 people, ” Twenty-four students from the Castle Bruce Constituency attend the college and will be assisted, according to Drigo.” It seems like they already have the info, but insist on giving someone a job to do nonsense.