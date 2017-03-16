Member of Parliament for the Castle Bruce Constituency, Johnson Drigo, has stated that in addition to Dominica State College (DSC) students from Castle Bruce to Petite Soufriere receiving assistance with college tuition, they will also receive transportation allowance every year as of March from the government.

He was speaking at a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday evening in San Sauveur.

Twenty-four students from the Castle Bruce Constituency attend the college and will be assisted, according to Drigo.

He stated that an individual has been employed to ensure that the names of every student from that area be submitted on time to the ministry so that “every child who needs assistance for tuition is assisted in this area.”

“We will be discussing with them the conditions for assistance and every student will receive a cheque at the end of the month to assist them with paying their bus fare,” he said.

He added that parents will no longer have to consider keeping their children at home because of the inability to pay the bus fare.

Now that the government is stretching out a helping hand and “taking over that aspect of their needs,” parents can send their children to school and not “have to think of one cent,” Drigo noted.